Free Camp Cull

Campers will now have to utilise a permit system, with the completion of a self-registration form, which is collected in a lockable box located at the reserve.

The policy also allows for a fee to be levied for the use of the grounds.

APC’s general manager of infrastructure, Martin Waddington, says the changes will bring council in line with other councils across the state, as well as raise some much needed revenue to maintain the facilities at the sites.

Mr Waddington said council considered the option of budgeting an estimated $13,000 to create a new temporary short stay accommodation area directly east of the Mallala oval, allowing for approximately 12 sites, at its April 18 meeting but the recommendation was not supported by councillors.

