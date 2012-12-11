Shed marks final straw in Gilmac upgrade

GILMAC had its new storage sheds officially commissioned early last week, with the first hay being shifted into the giant shelters.

The two sheds, which boosted on-site storage capacity by 15,000 tonnes, was part of the multi-million dollar general site upgrade.

Gilmac site manager, Mark Heaslip, said the extra room meant the company was looking for straw hay to fill the storage space.

“The weather has been good for straw hay production,” he said.

The company is looking for straw direct from the header, windrowed, or strippered straw.

Mr Heaslip said the hay pressing season was going well and the new improvements to the site’s road network to enable all-weather deliveries made it friendlier with carriers.

The commissioning of the storage sheds marked the end of the Gilmac expansion, which was announced in March this year.

“We did everything we wanted to do within the required timeframe, so it all worked out well,” Mr Heaslip said.

Increased press production is the next potential project in the pipeline.