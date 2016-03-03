Strap yourself in for rockin’ rodeo ride

“RO-DAY-OH.” That’s apparently how you say it, according to Clare Rodeo committee member, Emma Meaney, ahead of this weekend’s event.
Another huge crowd is set to enjoy all the dust and daredevils on show on Saturday.
A clear afternoon and evening has been forecast, meaning conditions should be perfect for the return to the Clare Showgrounds, after the event was held at Blyth last year.
Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com
2 comments
Great pic and story. How do I get a copy of the photos in the newspaper.
Hi Leeanne, printed copies are available for purchase from the office. 8862 1977. Photo orders are mailed out to the purchaser.