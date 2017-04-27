A day on the fairway

Balaklava Golf Club held its inaugural Day on the Fairway on Sunday, with about 170 people lapping up the perfect day.

Well known Clare Valley muso, the very talented Brad Bryksy kept the crowd entertained from up on the deck, with his wide range of songs enjoyed by people of all ages.

The golf club’s fundraising committee, and other members and helpers, created a festival type atmosphere, with bright marquees and umbrellas set up around and near the clubhouse.

Members showed off their cooking skills, offering a wide range of foods throughout the day, including spicy Asian cuisine, lamb or chicken yiros’, pulled pork rolls, an Aussie barbecue, and delicious sweets.

