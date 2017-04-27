Crowd still rolls up for mower races

Competitors from as far as Clare, Adelaide and Broken Hill took part in the Booborowie Lawn Mower Races on Saturday, where skill and judgement are chief elements in handling the fine-tuned machines.

While numbers were lower than the last event, mostly due to the round one opener of the football and netball season, organiser and Booborowie Hotel principal, Alf Muscat said it was a pretty good turnout, considering.

“We had more than the first comp and less than the second comp but that’s mainly because most of the people were at the footy and netball,” he said. “I was pretty happy with the turnout though.”

“We still had 11 competitors and they were from different areas, so it shows there is plenty of interest in this sort of event.

“I know there are a couple racers that are putting together custom built machines ready for the next race.”

Alf said while the going was pretty slow this time around, the day couldn’t have been possible without the volunteers.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com