Exciting win for Balaklava girls

Balaklava and Hummocks took to the court in round one with the same eagerness that has seen them demonstrate great rivalry in seasons past.

Both teams have recruited talent to the either end of the court, with Hollie McPharlin (Balak GA), Chloe Cook (Balak GK), Deanna Stainer (Hum GA) and Pip Wright (Hum GD) battling well in their match ups, which was pleasing for new coaches Jake Taylor (Hum) and Lauren Michael (Balak).

The first quarter was perhaps as you’d expect for the first game of the season, however through some of the errors was encouraging potential which was tapped into as the game unfolded. Balaklava led at the first break, 11-9.

The second quarter saw Hummocks bounce back to take their only lead at a break.

“We went into the second quarter knowing we needed to take our opportunities in defence, and we managed to find a bit of a run late in the quarter to see us go up 19-18 at half time,” Taylor said.

Balaklava made sure Hummocks’ lead was short-lived and came back hard at them in the third, creating a six-goal turnaround.

Kate Wilson (Balaklava GS), who made her A1 debut, was impressive with nine goals to her name in this quarter.

“I thought Kate played really well in her first A1 game,” Michael said.

