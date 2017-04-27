From Roseworthy to Temora

Cameron Lowe, Pinkerton Plains is currently into his second year of Agricultural Farm Business Management at Marcus Oldham Ag College.

Second year requires a placement and Cameron is spending that with BFB Logistics and Agriculture, based out of Temora NSW. It’s a big corporate farm, one of the largest in the area, with 48,000 hectares of dryland cropping across the Riverina, and 525mm annual rainfall, along with a 15,000 head crossbred sheep enterprise.

As it is a study placement, Cameron needs to complete an annual budget and a full business analysis report, in liaison with his lecturers. Along with a speech and presentation back at campus in 2018, that should keep him out of trouble for a while! Cameron started in January and finishes next January.

These guys run ‘round the clock, and with Cameron already skilled up on tractor driving, he’s been getting plenty of sleepless nights on their seeding rigs.

Aside from Cameron, they also have another 36 employees and two main business managers. Does my head in, just thinking about the logistics of such an operation!

I think his folks, Darren and Megan, may have a fair shopping list of suggested farm equipment by the time Cameron finishes.

