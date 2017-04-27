Great start to netball season for RSMU girls

A1- North Clare 39 V RSMU 50

An even start for both teams with RSMU goalies finding their range and shooting consistently throughout the game. First half was an even contest both ends. Second half RSMU played tight, clean netball allowing them to maintain the lead. Great start to the season, well done RSMU.

A2- North Clare 41 V RSMU 52

RSMU, as expected, started the season strongly and maintained the lead throughout the game. Excellent shooting by RSMU goalies. Third quarter saw North apply pressure and reduce the lead by two. North Clare’s new players showing confidence and a great future in the squad. Well done RSMU, showing dominance throughout the entire game.

B1- NO GAME

B2- North Clare 37 V RSMU 58

Both sides played a tough, tight game with RSMU settling early and their goalies shooting incredibly well. Sonia Goss providing a great drive through the centre for North. RSMU took advantage of loose balls and turnovers and won convincingly. Well done RSMU.

C1- North Clare 50 V RSMU 34

A positive start to the season. North Clare applied pressure in the first half to get the jump on the scoreboard. Emma Ryan opened up the middle court. Great shooting by Courtney Heinjus.

C2- North Clare 37 V RSMU 32

A fairly even first quarter with both teams settling the nerves. A great tussle in the centre between Paige Ritchie and Carla Prizibilla. The second quarter saw RSMU stretch their lead to six at half time. In the second half, positional changes were made by North with fantastic defence and rewarding that with goals saw the score 25 all at three quarter time. Fantastic last quarter by North saw them winning by five.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com