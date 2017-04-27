Historic first win for Angle Vale

ANGLE Vale created history with its first ever A grade win in the Adelaide Plains Football League on Saturday, new coach, Kym Herrmann, leading the Owls to victory over his former club, Hamley Bridge.

After going through 2016 winless, Angle Vale inflicted a 77-point belting on Hamley Bridge, the Bombers really only responding after half time having trailed by a whopping 61 points at the main break.

Things evened out in the second half but the damage was done, the Owls particularly damaging with outside speed when the ball got to space.

Herrmann was keen to keep a lid on things.

“I’m realistic about it, they’re struggling a bit,” he said.

“I’ve told the boys to keep a lid on things, we’ve got a lot of improving and work to do to be competitive with the better sides in the competition.”

Recruit, Daniel Weetra, was best for the Owls, booting seven goals and proving pretty elusive up forward.

“He was seeking a change from Salisbury North and heard there was a good feeling at Angle Vale, so he decided to come have a kick with us,” Herrmann said.

