Sporadic start for South Australia

Anzac Day is upon us and historically, across many parts of Australia, that signals the opening of the winter crop planting window. Soil moisture profiles are quite variable from state to state, but there are certainly many parts of the country with sufficient moisture to commence planting. Of course, there are many growers these days who simply plant by the calendar, and this week will see the flag drop for many in that category.

Cyclone Debbie hit the Queensland coastline in the last week of March, tracking inland and providing quite timely and beneficial rain for almost all of that state’s cropping regions. Most parts of central and southern Queensland received upwards of 75mm, a much need moisture boost after an uncharacteristically dry summer. Save for a few storms, the tap turned off in Queensland at the end of October last year, which culminated in no sorghum crop in central Queensland and significantly reduced crop in southern Queensland.

Canola seeding has started in many parts of New South Wales over the past week. The eastern parts of the cropping zone have seen reasonable rainfall registrations over the past six weeks and much of the canola is going into moisture. Even those regions with a dry top soil are sowing dry in the knowledge that the next rainfall event should join up the moisture. West of the Newel Highway, particularly north of Dubbo, the moisture profile is patchy and many growers will be happy to wait for the next rainfall event to start the winter plant.

The rain system that ridged down from the Kimberley and across central Australia brought with it some welcome rains for many parts of South Australia and most of Victoria last week.

