Tayla takes state to the top

Balaklava’s Tayla Williams captained South Australia’s 17 and under netball team to a nail biting one goal victory over Victoria at the National Championships in Canberra on Monday.

South Australia took out the back to back championship win 26-25.

There was little time to celebrate though, as it was straight to the airport after the victory and speaking to the Plains Producer while waiting for her flight home, Tayla – a mid court player who played centre throughout the championships – said the team had done well to hang on for victory.

“We almost didn’t make it, we were up by 10 at half time and seven at three quarter time and then almost lost it in the last quarter, we just held on to win,” she said.

“We had an experienced line-up, with six of us on court having played in the winning side last year; we just got over the line to win and the girls are ecstatic.”

