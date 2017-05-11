Burra Mines added to heritage list

his week announced that following an eight year process, the historic Burra and Moonta Mines have been added to the National Heritage List.

Chair of the Australian Heritage Council, Dr David Kemp and Australian Government officials responsible for the heritage listing process, were in Burra on Monday morning where the announcement was made.

South Australian Heritage Minister, Hon Ian Hunter MLC, also attended and welcomed the announcement the Mid North and Yorke Peninsula towns have been acknowledged as national sites of outstanding significance.

“The increasing recognition of Burra and Moonta Mines as significant heritage sites will support greater tourism for regional South Australia, particularly the Copper Coast and Mid North.

