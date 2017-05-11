Celebrity gardener a hit with CWA

Owen town hall was abuzz on Monday, May 1, when well known gardening guru, Sophie Thomson, spoke to a packed house of garden enthusiasts.

Organised by the Adelaide Plains CWA branch, Sophie spoke almost non-stop for two hours, about every aspect of gardening, focusing on soil management and quality.

Local native green thumb, Ken Warnes, donated door prizes, of eremophilas which had germinated after the Pinery fire.

After her presentation, Sophie was happy to have some one-on-one discussions with guests about their gardens.

Guests enjoyed a delicious supper presented by the CWA group while browsing through the plant stall.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com