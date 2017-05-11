CFS cadets get a work out

CFS cadets were put through their paces on Sunday at Saddleworth for a Region 2 training day.

About 60 cadets, aged from 11 to 18 years of age, participated in various drills including hose skills, hose lays, hazmat, running grass fire, gas fire, car accident, and pumping and drafting water.

Region 2 chairman of the cadet committee, Leanne Coulson, said the training involved variations of skills for adults, adapted for the cadets.

“It’s a chance for hands on experience for the cadets, and it wouldn’t have been possible without our senior CFS members who volunteered to help with the range of different skills on the day,” Leanne said.

“This day provides a chance to nurture and train our future firefighters.”

Leanne also said the Region 2 Group had just received an invitation to attend the biennial National Cadet Championships in NSW later in the year.

“Cadets can apply or nominate to go, and is an opportunity for like minded people to make new networks and lifelong friends – there’s great camaraderie in the CFS.”