While many farmers are pushing on with seeding, much of the seed being put in the ground on the Adelaide Plains won’t germinate ‘til the opening rains arrive.

Meanwhile our northern neighbours are sowing into a beautiful profile of soil moisture.

Many farmers are pinning their hopes on substantial rainfall in the next 10 to 14 days. Check out Anthony’s opinion in this week’s update from AV weather.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com