Inaugural Tour de Cure raises $150k

THE inaugural Tour de Cure SA Country event was a huge success, raising more than $150,000.

The funding will be put towards the three pillars of the organisation’s goals, to find a cure for cancer, to support those on their cancer journey and to educate people about the possible prevention of cancer.

At a dinner at Reilly’s Wines, Mintaro, on Thursday night, a $10,000 grant was given to the Otis Foundation to help provide respite accommodation for the families of those undergoing palliative care for breast cancer.

After staying at the Clare Caravan Park, the Tour departed Clare on Friday and travelled the 109km route to Tanunda, with well received visits to both the Clare and Saddleworth primary schools to deliver the ‘Be Fit, Be Healthy, Be Happy’ message.

During a dinner at the Tanunda Club on Friday evening, a $10,000 grant was given to the Barossa Area Fundraisers For Cancer Group to aid in their provision of invaluable support services to all those going through a cancer journey in the Barossa region.

Group chairperson, Julie Combe, and her fellow committee members, Tash Goldsworthy and Denis Tompkins, were speechless with emotion when they received the unexpected cheque from one of the riders on the Tour, local visiting surgeon, Dr Phil Worley.

