Paint it purple

IT’S time to paint the place purple!

As part of the launch in the lead up to the Mid North Relay For Life in November, the event committee is holding two competitions to get businesses and the wider community into the swing of things.

Paint The Mid North Purple encourages local businesses to decorate their front windows with ‘purpleness’ in a show of support for the Relay and the Cancer Council.

There will be a prize for the best decorated shop/window.

The Vivid Rooms of Clare won the prize in 2015.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com