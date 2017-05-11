Premier’s playground praise

Adele Agars, a driving force behind the development of the Richardson Park Playspace at Sevenhill, has been recognised with a Premier’s Certificate for her volunteer work on one of the region’s latest tourist attractions.

An initiative of the Sevenhill SA Country Women’s Association, the nature playground has been drawing crowds of families since its instalment.

As president of the CWA group, Mrs Agars has not only led the fundraising efforts for the project, but quite literally pulled up her sleeves, donned her work boots and been hands-on in its development over the past two and a half years.

And right there alongside her on the ride, has been her husband, two boys and parents, who have also gone above and beyond to see the project come to fruition along with a merry band of helpers from Sevenhill CWA.

