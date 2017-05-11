Yodelling ‘Banjo Girl’, Taylor hits the big stage

There has been no shortage of local representation on Channel 9’s The Voice program. Following last week’s star performance by local larrikin Sam Hale, former Clare musician, 17-year-old Taylor ‘The Banjo Girl’ Pfeiffer also featured on Sunday night’s ‘blind auditions’.

While she did not quite turn any of the judges chairs for selection, there was no doubt they were impressed with her rendition of Frank Ifield’s ‘He taught me to Yodel’, commanding a yodelling lesson on-stage.

Taylor said she was happy to showcase her yodelling and singing skills on stage.

“It was such an amazing experience, I just loved getting up on the stage and showing Australia yodelling, and I got to meet other people with the same passion for singing as me,” she said.

