Hawks tipped to be four and zip

THE RSMU Hawks are already odds-on to be four and zip after this Saturday’s trip to Eudunda to meet the Southern Saints.

RSMU took its 2017 record to three wins from as many starts last week but they were far from convincing before kicking away from the gallant Cats in the final term at Riverton to win by 51 points.

Eudunda/Robertstown was wayward in front of goal for the third week running, this time against the Eagles at Mintaro and for the second straight week, they were nailed with the last kick of the day, going down by three points.

The Hawks do have a few players missing at the minute but the skill level was well below par last Saturday from the 21 footballers that donned the big V guernsey and I imagine that will be addressed this week on the track.

Even though the Saints have lost a chunk of their list from last year, they’ve still got some handy players running around and they probably should’ve won at least two of their first three games of 2017.

The Saints are getting enough of the footy but the sooner they give their goal-kicking woes the flick, the sooner they’ll start winning games of footy.

Unfortunately for them RSMU will be a bigger hurdle to get over this week.

Hawks by 46 points

Cats on the verge of first win

THE Blyth/Snowtown Cats are on the verge of their first victory for 2017 hosting the Min/Man Eagles at Blyth this week.

Not a lot has gone to plan for Blyth/Snowtown this year, suffering substantial defeats in the first three games, but last Saturday the team did display a far more determined approach before going down to the reigning premiers by 51 points.

Min/Man could’ve won its first game for the season at Burra but didn’t and in round two, they got a flogging at Redhill, before putting it all together after half-time at Mintaro last week to steal victory off the Saints by three points.

Nick McCormack will more than likely be still out with an ankle injury but the older McCormack, dependable veteran Simon, will be lining up for his 300th game for his beloved Blyth/Snowtown, which is a magnificent achievement.

The Eagles went in to last week’s game against the Saints unchanged from their belting at Redhill and barring injury you wouldn’t think they’d make too many changes this week after tasting victory with the same 21 players on the rebound.

Min/Man did show a fair bit of ticker last week to lift, fight back and win, but the Cats put in a much better performance last Saturday, if they can build on that and push that little bit more for McCormack’s milestone game, I reckon they can win their first game for the season.

Cats by 11 points

