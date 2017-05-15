Light shines as Eagles dismantle Angle Vale

A SEVEN-goal to none first term all but ended the match between Hummocks-Watchman Eagles and Angle Vale at Port Wakefield on Saturday.

The Owls lifted to limit the overall damage to 68 points at the final siren.

HWE coach, Josh Gould, said his side dramatically improved its forward entry, a sticking point out of last week’s match against Hamley Bridge.

“The first quarter was some of the best footy we’ve played for a while,” he said.

“The forward line was nice and open and our ball movement was a lot quicker than it has been.”

Mitch Steward (ankle), Nathan Studham (SANFL Under 18s) and Shane Faulkner (work) missed the game, with Shaun Light coming back in, along with Josh Studham and recruit, Dylan Richardson, who kicked two goals each.

“Light dominated the ruck all day and gave our mids first use,” Gould said.

“It was one of the better games I’ve seen him play in my time at the club.”

The match marks the start of an extended period Light will be available, having been week on/week off for the past few seasons.

Dallas Hill didn’t boot a major but played further up the ground, finishing with 0.5 but plenty for forward 50 entries.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com