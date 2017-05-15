Local ladies successful at Clare Golf Open

On Friday, Clare Golf Club held its annual ladies open, with players from 17 clubs represented.

The Clare ladies also ordered the perfect weather, which was appreciated by the ladies after some cold days previously.

Representatives from Clare Chemmart and Clare Valley Toyota were on hand to present the trophies after the delicious lunch was served by the Clare ladies.

A grade champion was Fiona Hockings from Barossa Valley with gross 84, followed by Louise Michael of Balaklava with 85.

Nett winner was Michelle Pearson of Clare with 75 on a countback from Heather Grace of Clare.

Local knowledge shone through for Julie Budarick of Clare, who smashed the B grade to win with gross 89, followed by Janet Zweck from Blyth on 97 .

Nett winner was Louise Polito from Sandy Creek on 75, with runner up being Jill Taylor of Balaklava with 76.

C graders played a stableford round, with another Clare local, Bev Sanders, winning with an impressive 43 points, from Kath Barr of Sandy Creek with 38.

Bev also took out the Veterans trophy.

Front and back nine winners, both from North Adelaide and both on 18 points, were front nine Carolyn Woolford, and back Sandra Farmer.

Nearest the pins were held by Jane Drummond of A grade on 12, Helen Day of Kapunda for B grade on 7, and Jayne Dawson of Clare on 14 for C grade.

Long drives were won by: A grade Fiona Hockings of Barossa Valley, B grade Julie Budarick of Clare, and C grade Jenny Vine of Clare.

