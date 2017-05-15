New-look committee for Eisteddfod

THE 21st Balaklava Eisteddfod is coming up on August 3 to 5 and the new look committee is gearing up for the jam-packed three day event.

Entries are open now but only until May 15, so don’t miss out on your chance to perform in this hugely successful event.

The Eisteddfod, a friendly competition in the arts, is organised and presented by volunteers of a non commercial body, in this case, Balaklava Eisteddfod Society (BES), and are adjudicated by professional musicians.

Eisteddfods run state and nation wide, and Balaklava is just one of three Eisteddfods to be held in South Australia, the others being Mount Gambier and Adelaide.

After the retirement of long time committee members, Di Spence, Jo May and Lenice Cox, BES president, Bronny Cottle, has welcomed some new faces on the committee – Jarrad Thiele, Jenny Tiller, Jacqui Foale-Jacka, Andrea Fisher and Kathy Niejalke – who join Trish Langdon, Sally Cowan, Trish Goodgame, Meriel Lane and Heid Zerk.

