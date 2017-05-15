Night games a crowd pleaser

Mallala (50) def Two Wells (37)

THE opening game of Friday night netball could have been a real nail-biter, if only Two Wells hadn’t allowed Mallala to outscore it by a whopping 12 goals in the second quarter.

Two Wells coach, Kiri Briscoe, felt her girls went out strongly in the first quarter and matched it with the current number one team in the association to even the score at the first break.

The second quarter was one that proved too challenging for the Two Wells girls to recover from, with Mallala outscoring them 16-4, which ultimately cost them the game.

Mallala coach, Carissa Buckley, was happy with their second quarter performance.

“We timed our leads to create great space and converted most of our turnovers,” Buckley said.

Mallala’s captain, Michelle Montgomery (WA), was named best, and played an instrumental role in moving the ball without error from the midcourt into the goal circle.

Trailing by 12 goals at half time, Two Wells made changes to every position on the court, which proved to be an effective move by Briscoe as it was able to win the quarter and claw back by two goals.

Two Wells was required to make a 10-goal turn around in the final term to take the points, and although it was well contested netball, Mallala extended its lead by three to move into round four undefeated.

Quarter scores (Mal – TW): Q1 12-12, Q2 28-16, Q3 38-28, Q4 50-37. Best players Michelle Montgomery (Mallala) and Tara Learhinan (Two Wells).

