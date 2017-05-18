BRC racing vision goes high res

More than 1500 metres of fibre optic cable is being laid at Balaklava Racing Club (BRC) this week, after Thoroughbred Racing South Australia (TRSA) invested more than $150,000 to upgrade vision cabling and infrastructure.

Trenchless Pipelaying Contractors were on course last week and drilled 400 metres of underground drilling and more than 900 metres of trenching to complete the circuit.

The cabling joins the steward’s towers around the track – from where the races are also filmed – to the control centre behind the grandstand.

The fibre optic cabling will enable the club to provide a 4K ultra high definition picture, which is streamed by Sky TV to televisions all around the world.

