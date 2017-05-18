Clare Valley stop off for Operation Flinders riders

A group of 17 bike riders from the Operation Flinders Foundation stopped in the Clare Valley recently on their way from Port Adelaide to Yankaninna Station on a 678 kilometre ride to raise money for the foundation’s work with youth at risk.

Having stopped at Tarlee where students greeted the riders with welcome signs, they then made their way to KT Wines in Auburn for wine tasting and some energy-boosting sausage rolls to help them on their way into Clare where they stayed the night.

The riders changed over from their road bikes on to mountain bikes at Auburn, to ride on the Riesling Trail to Clare.

