Farrell launches 2016 Shiraz

Labor Senator Don Farrell unveiled his latest Farrell Clare Valley wine offering at Sevenhill recently, with more than 100 guests enjoying the label’s new 2016 Shiraz.

The wine was officially launched by Adelaide media icon David Penberthy, and made by local winemaker David Palmer of Skillogalee Wines who said it was a very well-balanced wine.

“The wine I think is an excellent example of Clare Valley Shiraz with all the elegance of Shiraz from here with its natural acidity,” he said.

“It is fresh, lively and zingy, nicely balanced. It makes very pleasant drinking which will mature a little but is also very drinkable now.”

