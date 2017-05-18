Manoora Park’s safety grant

A cheque for just over $2411 was presented to the Manoora Centenary Park committee on Friday thanks to a RAA Regional Safety Grant.

The grant funds will be used for fire fighting equipment to protect the community, including a pump, hoses and connections.

The clubroom is considered the ‘last resort refuge’ for the area in the event of a bushfire.

The grant was one of 16 RAA community projects aimed at improving safety in regional communities.

