Mouse bait in short supply

Photo: Brad Hallion

Heavy demand for all types of mouse bait has led to a shortage. This, combined with the dry conditions, has led some farmers to cease seeding.

Without germination, the mice happily feed on the precious seed. All retailers around the area are reporting no bait in stock and many are not expecting re-supply for at least a fortnight.

Paddocks across the district vary. I’ve heard reports of very serious numbers of mice at Bowmans. Those farmers with stored hay are starting to notice the effects of high mouse numbers, with their haystacks starting to weep, or shed chaff along the bottom of the stacks, despite constant baiting.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com