The longest harvest

We have a new contender for the Wooden Watch!

If you were driving to Adelaide last week, your eyes weren’t deceiving you!

Richard Verner of RH Verner & Co, Korunye, was busy wrapping up harvest.

Cast your minds back to last year when the river broke its banks at Korunye.

About 320ha went under water for Richard, so after harvest was (sort of) finished, Richard saw self-sown Scepter and Mace wheat, on the previously flooded country, was steaming along.

So rather than spray it out, he headed back and had a second harvest, which yielded 0.5 to 1.25 tonne/ha, and the grade, surprisingly, varied between SFW1 and ASW1.

Richard wrapped up clover harvest on May 12 and his wheat harvest at 8.30pm on May 13.

In between, he’s started seeding!

I think Richard and his band of workers are due for a cut out and a rest once seeding’s finished.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com