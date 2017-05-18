Two Wells Melodrama show a A Sweet Tale

Two Wells Melodrama Group’s annual production got off to a rousing start last weekend, with lots of audience participation as well as fun and frivolity on stage.

A Sweet Tale, written by cast member Sarah Groom and directed by Eleisha Arbon, takes the audience to Lollipop Land, where the workers happily go about their days creating wonderful sweets to sell to the world.

The land is ruled by a very creative king who has come up with a clever plan to save the factory and its people from the oncoming effects of global thawing.

However, the evil sisters from the nearby Salty Plains have different ideas and are coming to take over the land.

Will they prevail?

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com