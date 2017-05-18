Once upon a time…On a Clare day

A romantic vision for a life in the Clare Valley surrounded by vines has not disappointed Burt Surmon and wife Jeni, but throw in a bucket load of challenges, back-breaking hard work and building up an enterprise from scratch and you have all the makings of a novel.

And that is just what Burt has done, with a book to be launched this Friday called On A Clare Day – A vine change story.

It tells Burt and wife Jeni’s story of falling in love with the region, moving here and creating what became an evolving enterprise – a vineyard, wine label, cellar door, art gallery, food venue and accommodation – and the hard work that came with it.

“It tells the romance of the Clare Valley because it certainly is a romantic journey for us and we’ve loved doing it,” Burt said.

