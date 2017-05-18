And the winner is…Two Wells Tennis Club

It has been a big few years for the Two Wells District Tennis Club and earlier this month its dedication, hard work and enthusiasm was recognised when it won the Most Outstanding Tennis Club (Rural) at the recent state tennis awards.

Almost on the brink of folding just a few short years ago due to crippling debt, lack of players and dwindling community support, the then committee came up with a unique incentive to kickstart new memberships, rally support and raise much needed funds.

The inaugural “Running of the Ball” raffle event was an instant success, with 500 numbered tennis balls let loose and the winner taking home a cool $500 in cash.

Last year the club staged the Australian Open Trophy Celebration Party at the club, which included display of the actual Oz Open trophies, a visit by tennis legend Todd Woodbridge as well as a junior tournament and fun Fast 4 corporate competition.

