Back to school for Minister

Minister for Education and Child Development Susan Close chats with Clare Primary School leaders Luke Goss, Jackson Pawelski, Kelsey Inglis and Kiera Zuromski and principal Mark Vincent during her visit to the school on Monday.

Mr Vincent spoke with the Minister about the amalgamation with the former Farrell Flat Primary School and planned major works.

Minister Close also visited the school’s District Special Education Star Room, saw the Toosmart numeracy intervention program in action, visited a year 4/5 maths lesson, read with year 1/2 students and saw the school’s Makers Empire 3D project.

