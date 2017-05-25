Fuel thefts continue on the Plains

Farmers across the district are urged to be vigilant as diesel and equipment theft continues. Samuel Tiller was an unfortunate victim last week. After moving all of his plant to a new block for seeding in the morning, the thieves arrived. But it wasn’t just the diesel loss.

In order to steal the 300 litres of diesel, they cut the hose off the nearby liquid fertiliser tank to use as a siphon. In doing so, $1000 worth of trace elements drained to the ground.

Meanwhile Jamie Tiller’s feedlot off Port Wakefield Road had diesel and a generator stolen. Farmers should report any unusual activity to the police.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com