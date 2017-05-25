Local walkers join charity trek

A number of locals participated in the Jodi Lee Foundation SA Trek on Friday and Saturday last week, joining a total of 200 walkers along 80km of the Heysen Trail in Victor Harbor.

Teams joined to raise a total of $184,000 for the foundation, along with raising the profile of bowel cancer.

The Jodi Lee Foundation was established in honour of Jodi Lee, who lost her battle with bowel cancer at age 41, and aims to empower people to take active steps to prevent bowel cancer and live healthy lives.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com