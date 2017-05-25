A lonely goat herd?

Towerview Dairy has been operating in Owen for more than 14 years. When the Schulz family first started, they designed and engineered their own goat stand and crush.

The goats were milked twice a day by hand, with hand-mixed feed rations. As time went on and demand for the milk grew, a dairy and milk room were designed from a converted stone building on the property and a 1500 litre milk vat was installed.

The goats’ main food is clover and oaten hay with an alternative of straw. All hay and grain used comes from local growers. Having a variety of breeds on the property (including Saanen, Boer and Anglo Nubian) extends the milking season. The stock is mainly made up of Saanens as they produce more milk. The Boers and Anglo Nubians are run on the property as they have a higher amount of butterfat in their milk, which is better for making cheese.

