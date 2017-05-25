Rail to Trail signs unveiled

Local member and Minister for Regional Development, Geoff Brock, unveiled the first two of a series of information panels at the head of the Riesling Trail at Lennon Street, Clare.

The panels, titled “From Rail to Trail” provide the history of the railway line and its conversion to a recreational trail.

Chairman of the Riesling Trail committee, Allan Mayfield, said the information boards had been funded by grants from the Waterloo Windfarm Community Fund and Clare and Gilbert Valleys Community Asset grant.

During the next 12 months, the committee plans to erect several more information signs at key points along the trail to highlight points of interest and former railway stations.

