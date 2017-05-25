Nutri-Tech Solutions (NTS), Australia’s largest manufacturer and exporter of sustainable fertilisers, is holding a free workshop in July on sustainable viticulture.

NTS CEO, Graeme Sait, teaches internationally about the importance of soil health and the connections between soil health, human health, and climate change.

Agronomist, Tintu Baby, who is also a specialist in sustainable viticulture, will join forces with Graeme to present the free workshop on Tuesday, July 18, at Annie’s Lane Function Rooms.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com