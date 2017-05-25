Tough test for Tigers as Eagles claim vital victory

UNITED will be without gun recruit, Tim Meulendyks, for the remainder of the season (this weekend a possible exception), with the midfielder moving to New South Wales for work.

His presence was sorely missed on the weekend, as Hummocks-Watchman Eagles, not without personnel changes of their own to deal with, eclipsed the highly-fancied home side by 16 points.

Meulendyks had been a consistent performer for the Tigers since coming across from Central Districts and coach, Matt Krieg, conceded he would leave a large void in the side.

“The job opportunity was too good to knock back but for us, it’s extremely frustrating and disappointing,” he said.

