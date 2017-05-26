Mallala far too good for undermanned Bombers

Mallala made it three wins in a row with a thorough thrashing of the cellar dweller Bombers, the percentage booster shooting Mallala up from sixth to second on the APFL A grade ladder.

It was only some ordinary kicking early in the first and third quarters that saved Hamley from further embarrassment on the scoreboard.

Mallala burnt its opportunities early opening the scoreboard with one goal and five behinds, with Justin Antony being the first to kick a goal.

There were more behinds than goals as the Pies piled on the pressure.

Players who were eventually able to slot majors through included Justin Antony, Jarred Seal, Brad Wilson, and the rapidly improving Benn Waller.

Plenty of good players for Mallala, including Jordan Clements, James Wildbore, Based Baqeri in ruck, Josh Watson, Sam Angus and Jarred and Josh Seal. At quarter time, the Bombers had no winners and no score.

After Brent Harris kicked the first goal in the second term in the opening minute, it was effectively game over. Harris was to prove dominant up forward with his strong leadership and marking.

There was little going right for the Bombers -a player was reported by the boundary umpire and the team only managed a couple of points for the term.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com