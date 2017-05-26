Peckers back on the winners’ list over injury-riddled Roosters

COMING off back to back losses, the Peckers (2-2) were eager to get back on the winners’ list when they hosted Two Wells (3-1) outfit at Ralli Park.

The Roosters had a narrow 16-point victory over Hummocks-Watchman Eagles at Two Wells in their previous outing and were looking to charge towards a top two spot on the ladder, depending on other results.

Balaklava had slipped out of the top four on percentage was looking to reassert its position.

The home side had made two forced changes to their line up, with key defender, Brenton Lamond, missing with a knee ailment and youthful ruckman, Samuel Michael, returning to Woodville-West Torrens.

The pair was replaced with experienced ruck/forward, Hayden Walker, who’d been plying his trade in the twos since returning to the club, and flanker, Dylan Ruiz, who added to the Peckers’ pace.

The visitors also had two useful inclusions, with backman, Anthony Pontt, and key forward, Matthew Camplin, replacing ruckman, Ben Slattery, and utility, Brad Calvett.

The Roosters won the toss to kick with the breeze blowing to the south but were unable to take advantage, despite their 15 inside 50 entries for the quarter.

With an even first half to the term, the Peckers were eventually the first to goal thanks to Dean Storic spotting dynamic onballer, Lachlan Michael, drifting forward.

Young Two Wells ruckmen, Shannon Slattery and Harry Gameau, were having the better of the bigger-bodied Scott Charman and were able to give the visitors first use from the centre and around the ground.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com