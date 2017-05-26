Rams hit full flight in big win over Owls

ANOTHER bag of goals for Virginia’s Brendon Niklaus helped the Rams solidify their spot at the top of the table, running out comfortable 105-point winners over Angle Vale on Saturday.

The Owls were buoyed by their good performance against United the week before but once Virginia clicked into gear, there was no catching the Rams.

“We got off to a really good start and had them on the back foot from the word go,” Virginia coach, Jamie Thomas said.

“They’ve been the big improvers after pushing United last week, so we thought they’d come at us.

“It was the best we’ve played on the weekend with our ball movement, the guys are starting to get the gist of what I want.”

Niklaus kicked five goals in the first term, while Callum Hay was again ruthless in defence.

“Having him at one end and Brendon (Niklaus) at the other, they’re both a class above the competition,” Thomas said.

“Brad Hoepner is fitting in a lot better over the last couple of weeks and young Jamahl Weetra has come of age as well.”

Thomas shuffled his players a bit, with Adrian Mark playing at centre half forward and Andrew Ross has been playing on a wing.

