Balaklava ladies blitz their open

Balaklava Golf Club held its annual Ladies Open last Friday, with 64 ladies from 21 clubs competing in the 18 hole event.

After being drenched last year, the ladies were relieved to have a perfect day for golf, with the course looking fantastic thanks to the tireless efforts of the volunteers.

A and B graders played a stroke round, while C graders played a stableford.

Besides competing for the Open championship, the ladies were also vying for the Durdin and Forgie Family Funeral Directors hole-in-one $1000 cash prize on any of the par three holes, but alas, no-one scored one! Maybe next year!

Gross winner of the A grade and the Colleen Howard Trophy, was Lesley Montfort of Tanunda Pines with 86 with Louise Michael of Balaklava runner up on 88.

Nett winner of A grade was Hilary Miller of Mannum with 75, and Janet Zweck from Blyth was nett runner up on 76.

B grade winner of the Joan Wood Trophy, was Tania Matz of Balaklava with 95, followed by Gaynor Ludlow from Tea Tree Gully runner up on 96.

B grade nett winner was Helen Day of Kapunda on 76 on a countback from Rosemary Freeman of Mannum on 76.

Winners of the C grade, taking home the Butterfield Agencies and Landmark Balaklava Trophies, were Balaklava’s Tania Allen with 44 points, followed by another Balaklava golfer, Josie Thompson on 35.

Third placed winner was Peggy Gebhardt of Burra with 33 on a countback from Sue Bywaters of North Adelaide 33.

NTPs were held by Kathy Smith (A grade) of Clare on 10, Carolyn Mutton (B) Balaklava on 3, Peggy Gebhardt (C) of Burra second shot to 15, and all grades first shot to No. 8, Josie Thompson of Balaklava.

Long drives were indeed long, and hit by Meegan Button of Highercombe (A), Helen Kelly of Sandy Creek (B), and Kim Eime of Blyth (C).

The Vivid Veteran’s prize was won by Gaynor Ludlow, Middle Age spread to Josie Thompson, and Young and Restless to Tania Allen.

The ladies enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by the Balaklava ladies after play.

