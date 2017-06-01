BSR 6 from 6 with win over Saints

THE BSR Tigers won their sixth game from as many starts in 2017 on Saturday defeating the Southern Saints by 43 points at Eudunda.

The Tigers kicked south in the first term with the aid of the breeze and they meant business from the opening bounce with Jeremy Sargent snapping his first for the day from close

range.

The visitors went forward again from the restart and Sam Martin finished off with a major from 25 metres out and by the 8-minute mark it was three goals to zip when Lachie Wilsdon marked and from 30 metres out made no mistake.

Eudunda/Robertstown woke up and responded to the blistering start by the visitors with Nickolas Ruciack booting his first six-pointer and coach Roger James got away from James Knappstein to nail his team’s second.

Ruciack bobbed up again and squared the ledger by slotting through his second major for the term, but very late in the term Luke Hayes marked, converted from 45 metres out and the Tigers were eight points up at the first huddle 4.3-27 to 3.1-19.

The Southern Saints were back on terms in the opening minutes of the second term with Ruciack finding the large opening for a third time, but the visitors answered with a flurry of majors.

Cameron Longbottom snapped a little pearler from deep in the pocket, following a behind Sargent ran onto a spilt footy from the kick-in and from 30 metres out snapped his second goal for the half.

Hayes banged home his second major for the half after marking the footy 10 metres inside the paint at 50 and Alex Morgan gave the Tigers a 29-point buffer at the halfway mark of the game when he split the centre from 35 metres out 8.7-55 to 4.2-26.

The goals dried up in the third quarter with defensive tactics being deployed and it was Morgan that broke the shackles for the Tigers by converting his second, following a good grab 40 metres out from goal.

