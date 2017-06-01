Cats upset Demons by 32 points

THE Blyth/Snowtown Cats won their second straight game on Saturday, upsetting the South Clare Demons by 32 points at Clare.

The visitors got off to the ideal start with the inclusion of AJ Wood paying dividends as he converted the opening major after taking a strong grab, but with seven minutes gone Daniel Kuhndt nailed the reply for the Demons.

Ashley Giles answered for the visitors crumbing a long bomb from Gareth Ottens and snapping truly, but it was goal for goal as Mitchell Reynolds finished off with a clever goal for the locals.

Blyth/Snowtown had the chance to hit back, but they missed a few opportunities in front of goal before Shay Clifford goaled late in the term and the visitors were on top leading by 10 points 3.4-22 to 2.0-12.

The Cats purred into action and dominated the first half of the second term with goals to Tyson Salter and Wayne Kimmorley, Clifford and Giles nailed a second major each and in probably their best footy for the season they’d broken the game wide open.

Blyth/Snowtown captain Ottens was the standout player on the ground, setting up his team with continual clearances from the restarts and it wasn’t until the 14-minute mark that the Demons broke through with Phil Cutting kicking truly.

Captain Brodie Murphy was trying his heart out in his 150th game for South Clare and they had their chances during the term, but Ben Rossi missed the target four times, Nick Owen twice and with minor scores to Josh Pearse and Tim Jenkins the Cats led by four goals at the big break 7.8-50 to 3.8-26.

