Diesy defends 200

North Clare’s Diesy O’Driscoll played her 200th senior game for the Roosters on Saturday against BBH at the Burra Courts.

Diesy, a lifelong defender, first played for North Clare in 2004 – heading straight into the A1s.

Coach, Sonya Baum, had big plans for her, and decided Diesy was going to play in goals!

Since then, she has been a menacing force at both ends of the court, but is at home in the GD bib.

Her early years were at Lameroo North Magpies (and later the Lameroo Hawks which amalgamated Lameroo North and South), and played her first A grade game at 15 – which was a win!

She spent eight years in Lucindale, where she has many fond memories, before moving up the road, strating with the Peckers in Balaklava.

Diesy said she can’t remember exactly how many games she has played with these clubs – other than ‘lots’ – but also has numerous association games to add to her tally.

So who are the most memorable people Diesy has met over her netball years?

“Muriel Walter at Lameroo would be the most memorable coach, and my toughest opponent ever was Stacey Kalms from that way too,” Diesy said.

(Stacey is Rachel Sporn’s cousin, which probably explains why she was so tough!)

Locally, Diesy rates Kimberley Mitchell and Jess Geister as her most respected opponents, while Rachel Pearce and Lisa Richardson (now at Cummins) were her most admired team mates.

One of her match highlights was playing on the same court as Tayla Williams last year (named recently in the national 17 and under squad).

However she said ‘that semi final game at Eudunda in hypothermic conditions is one to tell the grandkids about!’

Off the court, Diesy is a fine contributor to the club, being president, coach and umpire, and of course, a creative contributor to ‘social events’ which included setting up a slip ‘n’ slide in the old Taminda drive-through!

Diesy has been in many finals campaigns and won premierships over the years, and recently obtained her C grade umpiring badge.

Diesy has had great support from husband Bartyn, children Harry and Charli, and her proud North Clare Netball Club.

“The thing I love most about playing netball, is the friendships you make along the way – in your club and the wider association,” she said.

While still playing senior ranks, Diesy is excited to watch daughter Charli start her netball career, playing her second year of net-set-go.

