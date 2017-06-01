Drawn 400th a hassle for the Hoff

U14s (played at Balaklava)

Clare 0 drew with Balaklava 0

Best players: Clare – Nick Burfitt, Bizi Cornwell, Will Upton; Balaklava –

Nick Lawrie, Lachlan Smulders, Patrick Smulders

Balaklava 0 lost to Burra 3

Goals: Burra – Lucas Williams, Harrison Williams, Bradtke Stockman

Best players: Burra – Harrison Williams, Jasper Weatherstone, Lucas Williams; Balaklava – Nick Lawrie, Eli Battistessa, Lachlan Smulders

The second game of the morning was played in windy but sunny conditions with Burra showing strength across the field.

During the first half, the ball stayed down Burra’s end despite some good defending by Balaklava.

An awesome run by Nick Lawrie took the ball down to Balaklava’s end but it was taken back down to Burra’s end thanks to some excellent play by Saxon Nicholls and Harrison Williams.

The half finished with a short corner to Burra, which was converted to a goal by Lucas Williams.

The second half saw the ball go down to both ends a number of times. After some solid play in the midfield and along the wing, Burra was able to score its second goal thanks to Harrison Williams.

Balaklava again showed some great defence, with Lachlan and Patrick Smulders displaying some excellent stick work.

Burra scored its third goal off Bradtke Stockman‘s stick.

The game ended with a short corner awarded to Balaklava right on the whistle. Despite trying its best, Balaklava was unable to convert to a goal.

U15s – Bye

U18s (played at Stockwell)

CDHA United 1 drew with Nuriootpa 1

Goals: CDHA United – Thomas Lymburn

In the first few minutes of the game, the play seesawed between ends.

Karri Thomas drew the long corner at the Clare end which Nuri quickly defused but a few minutes later, CDHA answered with a short.

Much excitement in the goal circle, but again no result.

Will Price prevented many runs on the Nuri goals but short corners were frequent with both teams failing to convert in the first half.

A team goal off a short was finally slotted in by Thomas Lymburn but was quickly answered by Nuri which took CDHA United by surprise. Adam Ryan almost single handedly prevented a Nuri goal a few minutes later with CDHA applying pressure with several more attempts on goals.

The game finished in a draw between these two evenly matched teams, with CDHA United displaying great teamwork.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com