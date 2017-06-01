Net Set Go

Pictured here is the Balaklava NetSetGO group at it’s weekly training last Thursday night. NetSetGO is Netball Australia’s only junior entry netball program. It provides children from 5 to 10 years with a positive introduction to netball, incorporating skill activities, minor games, music, dance and modified matches.

Delivered in a fun and safe environment, the weekly program is coordinated by accredited coaches to ensure all participants have an enjoyable experience, while developing fundamental life skills. The program consists of two tiers – ‘Net’ and ‘Set’. The recommended ages for the Net tier are children aged 5-7 years, with the Set tier catering for 8-10-year-olds. These age brackets are only a guideline for centres and coaches. n Send us your NetSetGO group photo!

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com