Ruthless Roosters belt BBH by 90

THE North Clare Roosters made a statement in a ruthless performance at Burra on Saturday, belting the BBH Rams by 90 points.

North Clare captain, Nick Pearce, won the toss and had no hesitation in pointing south with a four to five-goal northerly at their backs in sunny conditions, but it was a scrambly start before Adam Pearce marked and missed from 55 metres out with three minutes gone.

The visitors kept the footy in the area, Jayden White ran down a Ram, got the free for holding the ball and from 30 metres out, slotted through the opening goal for the game.

BBH won the centre clearance from the restart, the Roosters mucked up in defence, Joe McInnis swooped on the loose footy and snapped the reply from 35 metres out.

The Roosters responded, with Jake Panoho finding Adam Pearce, who got the footy on to Troy Hatt.

From 40 metres out, Hatt converted the answer and North was getting into the groove.

Following missed shots at goal from White and Jarred O’Riley, Cohen Pettitt pumped a big bomb to the hotspot where Adam Pearce marked with strength and made no mistake.

The locals were under the pump as the Roosters went forward again, Tyson Pawley marked an ordinary clearance, went short to White and from 30 metres out again, White had no trouble converting his second.

The Rams got one back through Geoff Thompson following a probing kick to full-forward from Boh Wall, but the Roosters replied with Pawley receiving a free and hitting White on the lead, who finished off for his third from 45 metres

out.

Deep into time-on after a missed snap from Ryan Laidlaw, White was rewarded for another strong tackle on a Ram, slammed home his fourth goal for the term from 15 metres out and the visitors were 28 points up 6.4-40 to 2.0-12.

The locals got cracking early in the second term but they only capitalised on one of their opportunities, with Thompson converting his second following a rushed behind and Josiah Clifford missed a ping at goal after receiving a handball from Johnny Lynch.

North made them pay with White gathering the footy in the playground pocket and squaring it up to full-forward, where Adam Pearce marked on his own, strolled in and poked home his second major for the half with seven minutes gone.

A minute later, Pawley got a yellow card for an indiscretion before Pettitt snapped a behind from the playground pocket and the Rams went coast to coast, Thompson got a free, plus a 25-metre penalty and nailed his third goal for the half.

Lynch nearly snapped his team’s third for the term but missed from a tight angle and the Roosters transferred the footy to the other end of the ground where Daniel Garrard rolled through his first six-pointer from 35 metres out.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com